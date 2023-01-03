Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash

It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below.

According to the Facebook page, MN CRIME - Police/Fire/EMS, which is where I first spotted this crazy exchange, wrote:

"PINE SPRINGS/MAHTOMEDI: Troopers were chasing a driver involved in a head-on crash who fled from the crash on Hwy. 36 near Hilton Tr. - The male was apparently trying to get into other vehicles. Troopers tased the male at least once before he was taken into custody in the median. Unknown injuries in the initial crash"

You've got to wonder what the driver was thinking in the video as he tried to flee the scene of what looked to be a pretty serious accident.

I checked the Minnesota State Patrol incident app, and couldn't find any official report, but it may have been a County level report rather than the Minnesota State Patrol.

But how thankful are the other drivers out on the road for having the State Patrol there to take the driver into custody? Things could have gotten worse, especially, if the fleeing driver was hit by a passing car/vehicle or he caused other vehicles to crash because of his antics on the highway.

If you are into watching videos like this one, MN Safety is a great YouTube channel that edits and puts these together.

