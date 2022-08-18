Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.

Yes, you guessed it, that blue ox ready to go scuba diving is Babe the Blue Ox, and yes it is located in the city where you can find plenty of flannel and axes, the home of Paul Bunyan Land itself, Brainerd.

This babe in question sits just about in the shadow of Brainerd's historic water tower at the Minnesota School of Diving. The diving school, which opened up in 1959, "has been providing services to the scuba diving and snorkeling community since opening our first dive center" according to the business's Facebook page.

In addition to the Brainerd location, there is another location right here in Saint Cloud.

After you check out Babe, you can head across the street and see what all the fuss is about when it comes to eating at The Barn. I mean you're going to need some food in you before you conquer Paul Bunyan Land, right?

Got a reason why you love living in Central Minnesota? Maybe it's a quirky spot you'd like to share? Let us know and send us a chat using our free app!

