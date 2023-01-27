Minnesota Driver Catches Crash on Video. Was it Handled Right?

There is no worse, pit of the stomach feeling than when you are driving on ice and you start to feel your vehicle fishtail. I'll never forget the first time that fishtailing almost turned into a rolled vehicle down the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Was driving back from my parents and was just about to my place, maybe two miles away, and I was about to get onto an exit when my SUV began fishtailing and doing my best to stay in control and not go rolling down, it began spinning and I did two full 360's before stopping in the middle of the median staring at traffic that I came within inches of hitting.

Thankfully it was not a busy traffic day, because the weather was getting bad. So I gathered my bearings and unscathed was able to creep back to my apartment. But I shook like a leaf when I got home knowing I got lucky. This guy driving in Minnesota the other day, also got pretty lucky. What do you think?

Did you get a little freaked watching it? Did you also feel like many of the viewers on this reddit thread, asking many questions on the driving?

Get our free mobile app

With someone else pointing out.

But technically, as a witness you legally don't have to stay at the accident, it's just the nice thing to do if you have the time. Especially if it looks like a life threatening accident (which this didn't appear to be). But, many went back and forth on whether the driver should have stopped or not. My favorite response probably hit my sentiment on the head:

It's winter and the roads get icy, so there is no need to be speeding along thinking your vehicle (no matter the size or how great it's 4 wheel drive really is) is invincible. Allow a little extra time and remember getting there a little late because you had to slow down, is better than not getting there at all. I realize that everyone will handle the situation differently but what do you think? Was this situation handled right or what would you have done instead? Let us know, hit me up in our app!

Get our free mobile app

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state