Minnesota DPS Providing Safety Tips For Families As School Begins

ST. CLOUD -- As students get ready to start a new academic year, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is highlighting several back-to-school safety tips for families this week.

Monday's topic focuses on the phrase 'See Something, Say Something.'

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says it's exactly what you think.

Whether you're an adult or children at school if you see something that doesn't look right, or dangerous, say something.

Kelly says even if you're unsure of what you saw it's better to report it and be wrong, then keep it to yourself and something happens.

Don't hesitant and don't leave it for someone else to report. We all need to take responsibility for keeping our communities, schools, children and each other safe.

Kelly says you don't want to get caught off guard wondering how you or someone in your family would respond in an emergency, so it's important to prepare for all types of emergencies before classes begin.