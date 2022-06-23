A big congratulations should go out to a dog and its owners in Southern Minnesota, as the pooch from Pine Island took home top honors in the sporting category at Westminster's Dog Show!

The 4-year-old English Setter named Belle took the top prize from the Sporting Group's 558 entries at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show yesterday, June 22.

The dog show, which is held in New York, took place from June 20-22 with the last day being designated for best in group and best in show awards.

The owners of the award-winning setter are Van Jacobsen & Lee Afdahl & Amanda & Vito Ciaravino according to the Westminster Kennel Club website.

Belle did not finish as the top dog overall, she was beaten by a bloodhound named FLESSNER'S TOOT MY OWN HORN, from Saint Joseph, Illinois.

According to a press release from Westminster Kennel Club, the dog show is "the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S." and this year it saw the event return to New York after being moved from New York last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There were two new dog breeds added to this year's show they were the Mudi "versatile farm dog from Hungary" and the Russian Toy.

You can see more results from Westminster by heading to their website, which you can find here.

