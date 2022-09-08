Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report.

Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings.

Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall colors typically starts in the northern part of the state in mid-September and makes its way south to the Iowa border by mid-October.

Sunny days and chilly nights create the best conditions for brilliant colors.

