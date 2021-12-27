Minnesota DNR Hosting First Day Hikes at Six State Parks

UNDATED -- Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air at several state parks to ring in 2022.

The Minnesota DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at six state parks on Saturday. Guided hiking and snowshoeing will be available at Minneopa State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., William O’Brien State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Mille Lacs Kathio State Park 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Itasca State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, and Whitewater State Park from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The events are free, but pre-registration is required and vehicle permits are required to enter the parks. That cost is $7for a one-day permit or $35 for a year-long permit.

First Day Hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992 and have been in all 50 states since 2012.

