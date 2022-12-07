Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors.

For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine.

For the hunter or angler in your life, you can buy them a lifetime license but you'll want to allow for a three-week processing timeframe.

And, a Minnesota State Parks gift card can be used for things like rentals, state park vehicle permits, apparel, and at state park gift stores.

Gift cards are not redeemable for hunting and fishing licenses or vehicle registrations.

Gift cards are sent out through the mail so you should allow two weeks for delivery. If the card won't arrive in time, the DNR has printable gift tags on their gift card webpage.

