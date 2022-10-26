Minnesota Couple Goes For “Funny” In Their Halloween Yard Display

You have to hand it to these people for their creativity. Instead of the usual spooky graveyard displays, etc., this couple went for something completely original.

What might this creative Halloween yard display be? Well, as reported on fox9.com, it's a comedy club called Numskullz with 29 skeletons, stage and a lot of very creative detail. There's even a skeleton checking I.D.'s.

Get our free mobile app

Brian Carr, from South Minneapolis, sees his display as an opportunity to flex his creative muscle. "A lot of people will stop and say thank you for doing it and to be completely honest, I do it entirely for myself."

The Carrs have been doing these type of displays for 4 years and every year is different. Last year the theme for their yard display was a high school dance and the previous year was a "college party" theme.

Brian Carr said "A lot of people will stop and say thank you for doing it and to be completely honest, I do it entirely for myself." "Everybody else kind of takes care of the scary. We have the funny. That's kind of what we're known for," said wife, Viva Carr.

If you want to check out this very unique Halloween yard display called Numskullz, it is in South Minneapolis in the 4100 block of Chowen Avenue South. It will be up until Halloween is over.

"I think I'm stuck now. God forbid a year comes when I just feel like putting out a pumpkin. I'd be run out of town," said Brian Carr.

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Create These Creepy Delicious Cookies For Halloween