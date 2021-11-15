Minnesota Cottage Food Producer Webinar Scheduled for December

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Cottage Food industry is growing in popularity and if you've always wanted to try selling your jams, salsa, baked goods, or other canned goods from your home, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is here to help.

Food Safety educators will be holding a webinar on Saturday, December 4th which counts toward the training requirements to become a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer.

The cost to register is $50 or you can take a free online course.

Get our free mobile app

The training shows how to produce, package, label, store and transport food products. It also includes where the products can be sold and the maximum gross sales allowed per year.

To register, or learn more about the online course visit the U-of-M Extension Office website.

Do Not Feed Your Dog These Thanksgiving Foods

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America