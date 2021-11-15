Minnesota Cottage Food Producer Webinar Scheduled for December
ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Cottage Food industry is growing in popularity and if you've always wanted to try selling your jams, salsa, baked goods, or other canned goods from your home, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is here to help.
Food Safety educators will be holding a webinar on Saturday, December 4th which counts toward the training requirements to become a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer.
The cost to register is $50 or you can take a free online course.
Get our free mobile app
The training shows how to produce, package, label, store and transport food products. It also includes where the products can be sold and the maximum gross sales allowed per year.
To register, or learn more about the online course visit the U-of-M Extension Office website.
Do Not Feed Your Dog These Thanksgiving Foods
LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.