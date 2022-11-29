Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.

Even knowing about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies (which all have basically the same plot) I had no idea about the Christmas Cam. Apparently there are only 5 cities that are chosen as worthy of the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cam and Minnesota has one of those cities. St. Paul, Minnesota is featured on the Christmas Cam livestream.

The other cities featured on the livestream are St. Petersburg, Florida, Corning, New York, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Harbor Springs, Michigan according to Bring Me the News.

What makes each of these cities "worthy" of the Christmas Cam livestream? According to the Hallmark Channel, each of these cities "evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies.". Ok. That's great, but I'll be honest, I would have thought that if they were going to choose a city or town in Minnesota, that they would have chosen a smaller town like St Joseph, Anoka, Excelsior, Stillwater or even Wabasha. But I'm glad that there is a city in Minnesota that has been chosen for this.

Happy Holidays!

