Minnesota Based Target Launching New Circle Program Next Month

Target is one of those "one stop shop" places where you can get just about everything you need. Yet, they have had lagging sales for the last three quarters. They are still making a profit, but the sales were down from projected sales goals.

Their answer to this is to expand their Circle program. This will be a subscription program that you can choose to be a part of or not.

This program is set to launch next month, April 7th.

The subscription membership will have several features avaiable. This program will run somewhat like Amazon Prime, but at a cheaper rate. For the first year, members can take advantage of the new perks for just $49. After that, if you have the Target Red Card, the annual fee will remain at $49. Otherwise the price will be $99. This is still less expensive than Prime would be at a general cost of $129 per year.

Our new paid membership, Target Circle 360, with free same-day delivery from Target’s same-day delivery service, Shipt, and its more than 100 retail partners. Best of all: It’s delivered in as little as an hour with no delivery fees. You’ll also gain access to free 2-day shipping4 and the ability to deliver to your door — or someone else’s.

So if you love the convenience of door to door shopping with delivery, this might be the program for you. Might be worth checking out when it launches next month.

