Minnesota Based Target Launching Black Friday Deals This Weekend
We are about 4 weeks out from Black Friday. And Target has announced that they are launching their Black Friday deals this coming Sunday. You can score big, too. Up to 50 percent off several items.
So, if you are looking to do some early holiday shopping, get a jump on it this weekend. Apparently they will be adding new deals each week leading up to Thanksgiving weekend, which is the actual "black Friday".
According to Bring Me the News, these willbe the deals that will happen this coming Sunday, then more will be added next weekend and so forth.
- Up to $100 off select Apple iPads.
- Up to 40% off small appliances such as KitchenAid and Ninja.
- Toys buy one, get one 50% off select brands like FAO Schwarz, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Our Generation
- 50% off Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope on Nintendo Switch, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor on Xbox Series X.
- $100 Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones
- Up to 40% off floorcare brands including Shark and iRobot
- Buy four personal care and hair care items, get a $5 Target gift card
- Up to 40% off select baby gear.
Generally speaking, you do need to get there as early as possible if you are looking for an item that is super popular. Otherwise you may have to order it, or wait for shipping, and by then it could be on back-order. These are all possible but not necessarily scenarios.
Most of these deals are electronic, at least for this first round of deals. Electronics are usually the highly anticipated or "hot" holiday item every year. Just which one is the most popular? That tends to vary. But electronics are usually a great way to go if you are having a hard time deciding on what to buy for someone. Especially a kid or young adult.
Happy holiday shopping!
