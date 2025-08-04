MINNESOTA BASEBALL ASSOCIATION

DISTRICT 4B

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 9 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8

(Saturday August 2nd)

The Steves defeated their regional rivals the Billygoats, they out hit them twelve to eleven. Matt Young threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Landon Lunser threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he had a strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw 1 2/3 innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went. 3-for-5. For two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Joe Tuholsky had three RBIs. Zach Fuecker had two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Schelonka went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Carter Kent went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Derek Durant went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

Matt Taulge threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs and he had five strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jack Suska went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Max Barclay went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Travis Kahl went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored run and Andrew Rueckert had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Thoma went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Kummet went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Lane Girtz went 1-for-5.

REGION 8A

HIBBING MINERS 8 SABIN METS 5

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Miners put up six runs in the first inning, they defeated their regional rival the Mets, they out hit them nine to seven. Dan Wood threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Beau Barry threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kodi Miller threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mike Belich went 1-for-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dakota Kruse went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base and Dylan Headley went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Kodi Miller went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and he scored two runs and Kyler Miller went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Cole Mammenga went 1-for-5- with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Ambuehl went 1-for-5.

For Sabin Mason Quick threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Hudson Mapes threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had one strikeout. Cooper Mapes threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Easton Rerick went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Cooper Birchard went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Tony Zajac went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Alex Petterson went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs. Dan Lyons, Victor Cyr and Mason Quick all had a walk.

DISTRICT 4B

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 AVON LAKERS 0

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Steves defeated their rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seven to six, Jack Greenlun threw nine innings, he gave up six hits and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Fuecker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Kent went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Meyer went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Jake Schlonka went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cole Fuecker had a walk and he scored a run and Alex Wollak had a walk and he scored a run.

For Avon Elian Mezquita threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Drew Lieser, Carter Holthaus and Elian Mezquita all went 1-for-4. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 and Reese Gregory went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

REGION 8A

MOORHEAD BREWERS 14 WILLMAR RAILS 4

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Brewers defeated their regional rivals the Rails, they out hit them sixteen to eight hits, they collected six doubles. Eli Harris threw seven innings, he gave up four runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Ryan Froemke threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mike Peschel went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Leininger went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run.Adam Leininger went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch three times and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Anthony Villanueva went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Dustin Mertz had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Caden Headlee had a stolen base and he had a walk, AnthonyPenny was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jckson Glienke had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Rails Jayden Dierenfeld threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Zach Reierson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and five runs. Cullen Gregory threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, three runs and three walks.

Their offense was led by Sergio Fernandez, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Jayden Dierenfeld went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Baumgart went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Zach Rierson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Gavin Banks went 1-for-4, Gunnar Banks went 1-for-4 and Riley Lessman scored a run.

REGION 9C

OPOLE BEARS 7 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Bears defeated their region foe the River Dogs, they out hit them eleven to four. Isaiah Folsom threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2 2/3 innings, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chris Ebnet went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and Brodi Huls went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. A.Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Luke Bienick went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Masyn Patrick went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Keaton Gustin and Isaiah Folsom both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

For the Riverdogs Marcus Hayes threw two innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nate Psyck threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4, Zack Cekalla went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Albright had a walk.

DISTRICT 1B

NORTH BRANCH NIGHTHAWKS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 7

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Nighthawks defeated their district rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them twelve to eleven and they were aided by nine walks. Nick Pilz threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, six walks and he had a strikeout. Noah Thorson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Bo Pederson threw two innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by James Skroch went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Orf went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Karl Fager went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Noah Thorson had two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Nick Pilz went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Clint Mattison went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored three runs. Noah Wolfe had a RBI and a walk and Dustin Rhodes was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Nick Solberg had a walk and he scored a run and Bo Pederson was hit by a pitch.

For the Cyclones Ethan Swanson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, five walks and he had five strikeouts. Terrance Moody threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dommic Mathies went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and a walk and Ben Rothstein went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Vince Murn went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch twice and Luke Pakkala went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Nolan Hemker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk. Shea Koster went 1-for-2 with three walks and he scored a run, Noah Jensen had three walks and he scored three runs and Terrance Moody had a walk.

REGION 1C

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ST. FRANCIS SILVERBACKS 0

(Sunday August 3rd)

The River Cats defeated their region foe the Silverbacks, they out hit them twelve to four, including three doubles and a home run and they were aided by five walks. Stetson Burkman threw nine innings he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Carper went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Will Kranz went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Preston Schlegel went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a walk. Samson Schlegel had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Stetson Burkman had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Silverbacks Ross Peterson threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. N. Esboldt threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Shane Benson and Drew Peterson both went 1-for-4. Zach VanThomme went 1-for-3 and Reid Benson went 1-for-2 with a walk.

REGION 8C

ROSCOE RANGERS 12 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Rangers defeated their region rivals the Chargers, they out hit them twelve to nine, including three doubles and two home runs, they were aided by eight walks. B. Vanderbeek threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Max Athmann went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base, three walks and he scored three runs. B. Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Hemingson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch went 3-for-4 with two doubles . B. Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper had three walks an he scored two runs.

For the Chargers Ben Welle threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he had four strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk and Eric Terres went 2-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and R. Nelson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Dylan Getken had a RBI and two walk and Ben Welle went 1-for-3.

DISTRICT 4B

NISSWA LIGHTNING 8 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Lightning defeated their district rivals the Skis, they out hit them ten to six, including four doubles and a home run. Blaine Hardy threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Keaton Ligenfelter threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kodi Ruedisili went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored five runs. Nate DeChaine went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Sam Peterson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-4 with a double an he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 with a walk. Chris Peterson went 1-for-3 and Brett Jenkins had a walk.

For Sobieski Matt Fillippi threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-3 with a double. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Collin Kray went 1-for-4. Riley Czech went 1-for-4 and Dusty Parker had a walk.

REGION 8A

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 17 ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 0

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Mudcats defeated their region foe the Black Sox, they out hit them fifteen to three, they collected three triples and they were aided by eight walks. Dylan Inniger threw five innings he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Heinsch went 3-for-4 with two triples for five RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Isaac Howe went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and David Dorsey went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Caiden Kjelstrom went 3-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cullen Wilson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs, Tanner Nowacki went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For Alexandria Brady Burgau threw three innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, six walks and he had a strikeout. Caleb Curry threw 1 1/3 innings he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Taylor Jendro threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Lane Berberich went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nate Hammerback went 1-for-3. Brady Burgau had two walks, Grady Anderson had a walk and Chris Curry was hit by a pitch.

DISTRICT 1B

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Joes defeated their rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them thirteen to eight. Isaiah Benesh threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw three innings,he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Bissett went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs. Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 for a RBI. John Huebsch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Noah Bissett went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs and Tanner Staller went 1-for-4.

For Sartell Carter Stutsman threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Calen O’Connell went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Austin Lahr went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Cayden Behrmann went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-5 , Carter Stutsman had a walk and Jackson Vos had a stolen base.

REGION 6C

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6 ROCKFORD CROWS 3

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Nicks defeated their region foe the Crows, they each collected ten hits, Kaden Rausch threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Andray Stang went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-4. Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derek Kuechle scored a run.

For Rockford Mike Nelson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jake Eisentrager threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jake Eisentrager, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Colton Lunberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Mike Nelson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two stolen bases, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and Rowan Dodge went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Perry went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Max Edwards went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Riley Moran went 1-for-5 and Logan Eisentrager was hit by a pitch.

District 6B

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Martins defeated their district rivals the Rockies, they out hit them thirteen to one. Scott Lieser threw nine innings, he gave up one hit and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Thelen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Nolan Rueter went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Lieser had a RBI and a walk and Kurt Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a walk, Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 with a walk and Tate Winter scored a run.

For the rockies Thad Lieser threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four runs and he had three strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Thad Lieser went 1-for-3, Tyler Geislinger was hit twice by a pitch and Luke VanErp had a stolen base.

REGION 8C

FARMING FLAMES 3 REGAL EAGLES 2

Sunday August 3rd)

The Flames defeated their region rivals the Eagles, they out hit them nine to five. Ethan Navratil threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts

Their offense was led by Ethan Navtratil went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Robert Schleper went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Isaac Nett went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 and Adam Winkels went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

For Regal Gabe Rohman threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-3 with double for a RBI and Bennet Schultz went 1-for-4. J. Beier went 1-for-2, Luke Knutson had a stolen base and two walks and Brandon Carlson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

CLASS 8A

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 2

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Muskies defeated their class A rivals the Lumberjacks, they were out hit seven to six. Righty Brett Schlangen threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Jace Otto went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1, Ethan Carlson had a walk, Garson Schulte had a walk and Austin Henrichs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Mike Prosch threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Palm went 1-for-4 with a double and Jeff Brooks went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. T. J. Reilly went 1-for-4 with a double and Jacob Mitchell went 2-for-4. Bentley Casey went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Logan LaPlante went 1-for-4 and Will Ambrose had a walk.

DISTRICT 6B

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Clippers defeated their rivals the Express in a district play off game, they out hit them eight to seven. Lefty veteran Dan Berg threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their off offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Lincoln Haugen had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Carter Block went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Dan Berg went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jack Maile went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Landon Nieman went 1-for-4 and Brendan Ashton had a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

Zach Dingmann threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Clay Faber threw 1/3 of an inning, he had a strikeout and Tommy Franson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with. Home run for two RBIs and Matt Friesen went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double. B. Marquardt had a walk, Austin Ruehle was hit by a pitch and Bryan Knaus had a stolen base.

REGION 6C

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 1

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Brewers defeated their regional foe the Saints, they out hit them eight to five. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Lanctot had two RBIs and Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, J T Harren went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Derrik Orth went 1-for-5, Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base and Luke Harren had a walk.

Jordan Flick threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Nolan Halonen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 2-for-3 and Jim Althoff went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Nikolai Niemela went 1-for-4 and John Hohenstein went 1-for-1.

REGION 8C

ELROSA SAINTS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 4

(Sunday August 3rd)

The Saints defeated their rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them thirteen to nine, including three doubles and two home runs. Will Van Beck threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout. Riley Meyer threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Gavin Kampsen went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run, Luke Illies went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Kevin Kuefler had a walk and he scored a run.

Caden Sand threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Will Funk threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Sand went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Will Funk went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Birr went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Luke Funk went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.