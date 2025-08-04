The St. Cloud Rox outscored Willmar 15-11 in a Northwoods League slugfest Sunday night in front of 1,276 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. The 15 runs scored by the Rox are one off their season-high mark of 16 runs, which they have done twice this season.

The Stingers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning but saw St. Cloud answer with three runs in the top of the second inning. Augusto Mungarrieta led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch and was driven home on a two-run blast from Carter Jorissen. St. Cloud's third run of the inning came on an RBI single from Noah Gordon.

Jorissen briefly gave the Rox a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the third before the Stingers responded with a six-run rally in the bottom of the third inning for a 9-4 lead.

St. Cloud again answered the bell in the top of the fifth by putting up a five spot to tie the game at nine runs apiece. The Rox five-run outburst included a Mungarrieta RBI single, a two-run base hit from Gordon and a Levi Lampert run-scoring single.

Willmar re-took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the six, but St. Cloud scored another five-spot in the top of the eighth to pull away for the 15-11 win.

St. Cloud is now 18-12 on the second half of the season and 43-20 overall. The Rox road trip continues on Monday night with a game in Bismarck. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.