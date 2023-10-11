Minnesota And U.S. Flags To Be Flown At Half Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Flags are to be flown at half staff to honor victims in Israel. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota and United States flags to be flown at half staff immediately and through sunset on Saturday in remembrance, and to mourn the Israeli's harmed by Hamas attacks.

Governor Walz says Minnesota joins the nation in condemning the awful acts of violence by Hamas against Israelis. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will by lighting the I-35W bridge through Friday with the colors of the Israeli flag, blue and white, in a show of support as well.

St. Cloud will join the Transportation Department by lighting the water tower and Lincoln Statue. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

