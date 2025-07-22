2025 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

(SUB-STATE # 11)

Orthopedic Sport Field Sartell/St. Cloud Tech Field

(Monday July 20th)

PIERZ POST 341 4 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Pierz Post 341 defeated the Little Falls Post 46, they each collected nine hits, they collected four doubles and a triple. Chase Becker threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Solinger threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Solinger went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and a walk and Jackson Thielen went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Grady Young went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 with a walk. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a walk and Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-4.

For Little Falls Peter Knopik threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he had thee strikeouts. Prescott Romaine threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Thoma went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jacob Dahlberg went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Evan LeMieur went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Joey Welinski went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Prescott Romaine went 1-for-3 with a double and John Ahlin went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 11 ST. CLOUD 76ers 2

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their rivals the St. Cloud 76ers, they out hit them eleven to eight. Kade Gibbons threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Shea Koster threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. M. Fincher threw one inning, he gave up one hit and had a strikeout. G. Weber threw two innings, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Vince Murn went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Kade Gibbons went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and a walk and Carter Riedeman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored three runs and Brody Sabin went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Mader had two RBIs and a walk and Lucas Weber had a walk.

For the 76ers Orion Preisley threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs and five walks. Jackson Stuber threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he had a walk. Ellis Baynes threw one inning, he gave up a walk. Orion Preisley went 3-for-4 for a RBI, three stolen bases and he scored a run. Andrew Brown went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Amittai Preisley went 1-for-3 with a double, Jackson Stuber went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Carter Williams went 1-for-2 with a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 16 ALBANY POST 482 4

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their foe Albany Post 482, they out hit them fourteen to eight. Luke Lance threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Austin Lahr threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Levi Frieler went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brady Thompson went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Keaton Landowski went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs an he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 2-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Trobec went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Trevor Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mateo Segura had two walks and he scored two runs.

Colten Habben threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and three walks. T. Frericks threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. N. Schneider threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Colten Habben went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a stolen bae and he scored a run. B. Iverson went 2-for-2 and Kyle Holm went 1-for-3 and. R. Bortz had a RBI, J. Allen had a RBI, Axton Orbeck went 1-for-3, W. Schmitz scored a run and M. Kotschevar had a walk.

WILLMAR POST 167 4 COLD SPRNG POST 455 1

The Willmar Post 167 defeated their rivals the Cold Spring post 455, out hit them ten to three, they collected three doubles. Tyler Madsen threw seven innings, he gave up three hits one run and recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Reiman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Gavin Banks went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Braeden Fagerlie went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Tyler Mackenthun went 1-for-3 with a double.

For Cold Spring Jace Griffin threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs one, walk and he had five strikeouts and Riley Bauer threw one third inning. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Prom went 1-for-3.

(Tuesday July 21st)

COLD SPRING vs. ST. CLOUD 76ers.

(TECH) 5:00

ALBANY vs. LITTLE FALLS

(OSF) 5:00

SARTELL vs. PIERZ

(OSF) 7:30

SAUK RAPIDS vs. WILLMAR

(7:30) TECH