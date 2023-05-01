Minneapolis Man Arrested in Litchfield Following Police Chase

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a chase through multiple counties.

The pursuit began in Howard Lake in Wright County and moved into Meeker County just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Meeker County authorities say a caller reported the driver was crossing over the lanes, passed them on the shoulder, and then passed another vehicle and almost hit a semi head on.

The pursuit continued into Litchfield with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Authorities were able to used a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to spin out and go into the ditch.

The suspect, 27-year-old Khalid Jama was arrested and taken to the Meeker County Jail.

He faces charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing legal process and reckless driving.

