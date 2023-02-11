Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.

According to the documents, the officers watched him leave his vehicle and could see an extended magazine sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Records show the officers walked over to Bailey when he came out of the store and he fled on foot.

Authorities say Bailey eventually stopped running and was arrested. According to the documents, officers searched the vehicle and found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Court records show Bailey has felony convictions for crimes that include drive-by shooting and possession of a machinegun in Ramsey County and is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition in his possession at any time.

He will appear in court at a later date.

