Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September

Miller Auto Plaza via Facebook

Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th.

Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While the event is free to attend, the food from the trucks will cost money.

Here's a look at some of the food trucks coming to Miller this September. Click the name of the business to see their menu/website!

LILY'S WINGS, BURGERS AND THINGS 

via Lilyswings.com
MR. TWISTY 

Mr Twisty via Facebook
ADVENTURE COFFEE 

Adventure Coffee via Facebook
TRICKSTER TACOS 

Trickster Tacos via Facebook
RM BBQ BEAST 

RM BBQ BEAST via FACEBOOK
ODB'S MEAT AND GREET 

ODB's Meat and Greet via Facebook
JIMMY Z's 

Jimmy Z's via Facebook
DANAS KITCHEN 

Danas Kitchen Food Truck via Facebook
BETTY'S SHRIMP BUCKET AND GRILL 

Betty's Shrimp Bucket And Grill via Facebook
YOUNIVERSEFOODIE WAFFLES 

Youniverse Foodie Waffles via Facebook
FLOYD'S DONUTS AND SHAVED ICE 

Floyd's Donuts and Shaved Ice via Facebook
STEVEN D'S 

Steven D's via Facebook
FIRE CREAM 

Fire Cream via Facebook
PRETTY GREAT CHEESECAKE

Pretty Great Cheesecake via Facebook
COMFORT SMASH FOODS 

Comfort Smash Foods via Facebook
 GRUMPY CLAUDE'S 

Grumpy Claude's via Facebook
SANTANA'S SUGAR SHACK 

Santana's Sugar Shack via Facebook
MARIO'S ITALIAN KITCHEN FOOD TRUCK 

Mario's Italian Kitchen via Facebook
Other trucks slated to appear include Goldie's Cafe, Los Caribenos, Taqueria Los Paisanos, Wing Out and Taqueria Espartaco.

 

