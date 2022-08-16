Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September

Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th.
Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While the event is free to attend, the food from the trucks will cost money.
Here's a look at some of the food trucks coming to Miller this September. Click the name of the business to see their menu/website!
LILY'S WINGS, BURGERS AND THINGS
MR. TWISTY
ADVENTURE COFFEE
TRICKSTER TACOS
RM BBQ BEAST
ODB'S MEAT AND GREET
JIMMY Z's
DANAS KITCHEN
BETTY'S SHRIMP BUCKET AND GRILL
YOUNIVERSEFOODIE WAFFLES
FLOYD'S DONUTS AND SHAVED ICE
STEVEN D'S
FIRE CREAM
PRETTY GREAT CHEESECAKE
COMFORT SMASH FOODS
GRUMPY CLAUDE'S
SANTANA'S SUGAR SHACK
MARIO'S ITALIAN KITCHEN FOOD TRUCK
Other trucks slated to appear include Goldie's Cafe, Los Caribenos, Taqueria Los Paisanos, Wing Out and Taqueria Espartaco.
