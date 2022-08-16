Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September

Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th.

Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While the event is free to attend, the food from the trucks will cost money.

Here's a look at some of the food trucks coming to Miller this September. Click the name of the business to see their menu/website!

LILY'S WINGS, BURGERS AND THINGS

MR. TWISTY

ADVENTURE COFFEE

TRICKSTER TACOS

RM BBQ BEAST

ODB'S MEAT AND GREET

JIMMY Z's

DANAS KITCHEN

BETTY'S SHRIMP BUCKET AND GRILL

YOUNIVERSEFOODIE WAFFLES

FLOYD'S DONUTS AND SHAVED ICE

STEVEN D'S

FIRE CREAM

PRETTY GREAT CHEESECAKE

COMFORT SMASH FOODS

GRUMPY CLAUDE'S

SANTANA'S SUGAR SHACK

MARIO'S ITALIAN KITCHEN FOOD TRUCK

Other trucks slated to appear include Goldie's Cafe, Los Caribenos, Taqueria Los Paisanos, Wing Out and Taqueria Espartaco.