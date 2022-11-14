Miller Auto Looking to Outdo Previous Toys For Tots Collection

Miller Auto in St. Cloud is hosting its annual Toys for Tots Drive in the showroom from November 15th through December 15th. And the best part is that when you donate, you're not only helping out a great cause, but Miller will also hook you up with a free oil change.

Anyone can bring in $30 worth of toys and get a free oil change gift certificate. For reference, most oil changes are about $50 bucks, so you can save $20 bucks on an oil change and help local kids get new toys this Christmas.

Miller Auto has consistently been one of the largest contributors to the Toys for Tots program in Central Minnesota. Last year they donated one large trailer and a truckload of toys because of customers who donated during this program.

All you have to do to get involved is go to Miller Auto in St. Cloud with $30 worth of new, unopened toys and they will hand you an oil change certificate. Limit 1 Certificate per person.

Miller Auto is trying to outdo the number of toys they collected last year, and the only way to do it is with our help. Bring in your new toys to Miller Auto before December 15th to help out with this great cause and make Christmas extra special for area kids this year.

