Microchip Clinic at TCHS

ST. CLOUD – Officials report that during the summer, the number of missing pets go up.

To help reunite pets and owners, the Tri County Humane Society held a microchip clinic Tuesday.

Blaze gets his microchip implanted at TCHS. Jeff McMahon - WJON

Microchips with the owner’s name and contact information is embedded in the hide of the pet. Volunteer Coordinator Kate Kompas says the system works well.

So then if a dog comes up lost and an animal control officer finds it or you know, someone finds it and takes it to a vet's office or a shelter like ours, a scanner can pick up the person's name and phone number and we can reunite them.

Kompas says microchip services are available year round at the Tri-County Humane Society by appointment.

Microchipping is so important all the pets that come from TC HS all the cats, dogs, kittens puppies are microchipped. That's part of their, you know, adoption protocol. But we wanted to be able to offer this to a wider swath of people.

For more information about the Tri-County Humane Society, click here.