Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates

Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.

The years prior to the pandemic, the Jolly Trolley was out 5 nights during a week at different locations throughout the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell area grocery stores. This year there will be three days.

The dates for the Jolly Trolley food drive will be December 13, 14 and 15. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The locations will still be grocery stores including Coborn's on Cooper Avenue on the 13th, the 14th will be at Lund's & Byerly's and finally on the 15th the Jolly Trolley will be at the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids. You can drop off food for the food drive during the hours of 3-6pm each day.

If you are unable to donate any food, or prefer to make a cash donation, you can do that as well.

From their press release:

Cash donations are encouraged since food shelves are able to purchase up to five times as much food with each dollar as retail customers. Food shelves are also able to purchase for specific needs. Additionally, all monetary donations in December to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army are matched through the Stearns Bank Community Challenge, up to $100,000.

Jolly Trolley has brought in over 45,000 pound of food and over $25,000 for the local food shelves Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota and the Salvation Army of St Cloud.

More information is available through Metro Bus website.

