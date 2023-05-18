ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Metro Bus operators had a chance to showcase their skills Thursday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Bus Roadeo took place at the St. Cloud State University K-lot, next to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Drivers were scored on their ability to navigate a timed obstacle course that imitated real-world situations. In the past, Metro Bus Operators have placed first at the Minnesota State Bus Rodeo 24 times, and have placed in the top four at national tournaments eight times.

Nate Ramacher (c) tallies a scorecard at the bus rodeo. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

Metro Bus has held a local bus roadeo since 1986. The top finishers in each division qualify to compete in the state competition in Rochester.

A Metro Bus operator is scored during the bus rodeo. Photo: Jeff McMahon

The results of the bus rodeo will be released later this month.

