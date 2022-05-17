MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Jason Miller, Coborn's Pharmacy Clinical Program Manager, reminds us that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. I spoke with Jason today about some of the statistics out there about the commonality of mental health issues.

When we think of famous people like Naomi Judd, who lost her life to mental illness, we realize that it can happen to anyone. Thus; reaching out for help when you are feeling not yourself, or lending an ear to a friend or family member going through a difficult time can save a life.

STATISTICS

Some of the statistics we talked about included information that states one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. One out of twenty experience serious mental health issues each year, one in six youth experience a mental health disorder every year, and that suicide is now the 2nd leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.

THE BREAKDOWN

19% of those with mental health issues are experiencing anxiety of some kind, 8% are suffering from depression, 4% are struggling with PTSD, and 3% are struggling with being Bipolar. When I asked Jason if one of the issues leads to another, he said that they are not necessarily tied together and that a person can have several different symptoms combined.

We also discussed the fact that many healthcare professionals themselves suffer from some kind of mental illness as well, and that even though a person is a healthcare professional, it's still difficult to realize it when it's happening to you.

RECOGNIZING THE NEED FOR HELP

The question is, how do we recognize these issues when they are happening to us, or maybe to someone we love?

It can be difficult, but if you know that someone has suffered a recent tragedy, maybe has gone through a difficult childhood, or maybe just seem like they are not quite themselves; maybe they talk about ending their life, but you think they are just looking for attention; These are all signs that they could need help, and the best thing you can do is to be better safe than sorry. Here are some ways you can help yourself or someone you love. Save the information in your phone, put it on your fridge, or share it with people that you care about. Sometimes just a small interaction of asking someone if they are okay can change the direction from suicide to getting help.

The EVERYONE Project is a great place to go if you need help with things like food, transportation, housing, and mental health resources.

National Suicide Prevention Line: 1.800.273.TALK

Text MN to 741741 to receive free crisis counseling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Minnesota Peer Support Connection Warmline 9 am-5 pm: 844-739-6369.

