Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes

MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes.

Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes.

The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades to the school that was originally built in 1969.

The improvements include making the classrooms ADA accessible. Part of the money would also be used to replace the current swimming pool with a new pool that would be eight lanes with two diving boards.

The current pool would be turned into a multipurpose community space.

Should the referendum pass, the city of Melrose would have committed $1 million from the old Melrose Hospital Community Fund, which would bring the tax liability down to $28.94 million.

The Melrose school district residents rejected a $36 million referendum back in 2016.