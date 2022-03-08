Meet Themias, This Week’s Adoptable Pet. Check Her Out

This week's adoptable pet is a smiley pup named Themias. She is need of a permanent home and family. Could be just the addition to your home you are looking for.

Say hello to Themias! Has become a TCHS Staff Favorite! This pretty lady came in to TCHS due to her previous owner no longer being able to care for her. This timid girl is a work in progress; she is in great need of socialization and her adopters will need to be prepared to work with her.

She can be very nervous and jumpy at times and would greatly benefit from gaining confidence. Since getting used to staff at TCHS, Themias has become the happiest, squishy girl who loves to play and go on walks. Obedience training with positive reinforcement may help to assist Themias in gaining the confidence she needs. We're told she has not been the biggest fan of men in the past, but has been doing well with males in the shelter.

She has not been around young children yet, but caution should always be exercised when introducing a new animal into the home; ask a staff member for details. She has been around other dogs and done well. She has a prey drive and should not go to a home with cats or small animals that she would be able to chase. She does tend to pull on the leash and would benefit from a harness or Weiss Walkie which helps redirect pulling.

Once she gets to know you, Themias is a huge cuddler. She thinks she is a lap dog despite weighing almost 70 pounds! She loves pumpkin treats and most canned foods. She is known to be a chewer and would benefit from durable toys like Kongs or bones. Themias is a big fan of play time and could play all day long! She is used to free roaming the home when her owner was away and does fine as long as she has had enough mental/physical enrichment.

Any necessary toys or supplies can be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe- all proceeds go back to our animals! Kira's Memorial Fund has gifted Themias a free dog training consult with Prodigy Pups Dog Training! Please see front desk staff for more details!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care ~~ DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

