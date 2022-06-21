Meet Scooby- All He Wants Is To Be With His People

SCOOBY IS LOOKING FOR HIS FOREVER FAMILY

Grey Face Rescue has a star on its hands. This amazing dog has spent way too much time in foster care, and it's time for him to find his perfect home. If you are looking for the sweetest boy who loves being always near his people, Scooby is the dog for you.

Scooby is 7 years old, super active, and loves to spend time outside, go for walks, and has been described as "Super Chill," relaxed, and snuggly" and he also loves to play! Sounds like a wonderful companion who just wants to find that person or family who will love him unconditionally.

Scooby listens very well and whoever is lucky enough to adopt Scooby won't have to do much, as he is incredibly self-sufficient, which is a rare find.

Scooby is a low-maintenance dog as long as you are aware of the things that make him react. Scooby also has some basic training and knows how to sit, lay down, roll over, stay, and speak. He's a very smart puppy.

THE IDEAL FAMILY

An ideal family for Scooby would be an active family, with at least one strong, and confident handler. Scooby would do very well in a home without other pets or children.

Scooby has been a Facebook Favorite. He has a scar on his face that makes you wonder what he's been through in his past. Scooby is a Pit Bull & Shar-Pei Mix. He is 60 pounds of solid muscle.

Scooby is kid-friendly, but he shouldn't be around small children. Children 12 and over only are recommended. Scooby is a people puppy, and should probably not live with other dogs, cats, or other animals.

Scooby is crate trained and potty trained and has NO health concerns.

SCOOBY'S ADOPTION FEE HAS ALREADY BEEN PAID

His adoption fee is only $75 as his adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor who wants to see Scooby go to the most perfect family. I know you are out there.

