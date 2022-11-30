ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Department of Health has added two new medical conditions to the list of approved conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program.

Effective August 1st, 2023, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be approved for medical cannabis prescriptions.

Irritable bowel syndrome can cause abdominal pain and discomfort and result in bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

can cause abdominal pain and discomfort and result in bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Obsessive-compulsive disorder causes recurring, intrusive thoughts that may result in significant emotional distress and anxiety.

Under state law, residents can petition the department to add medical conditions or delivery methods to the approved list, and the conditions may be added based on the results of a public comment period and review panel.

This year, the petitions for gastroparesis, or delayed gastric emptying, and opioid use disorder were declined. Medical research has indicated medical cannabis may worsen gastroparesis, and the Minnesota Department of Health heard from mental health providers who recommended against approval for opioid use disorder.

With the new conditions, Minnesota allows medical cannabis as a treatment for 19 medical conditions. To see the complete list, click here.