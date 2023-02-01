MDA Offers Value-Added Ag Grants

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Minnesota farms and businesses looking to start or improve production capacity, diversification, and access to value-added products.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be Minnesota-based individuals, businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nonprofits, educational institutions, or local government units that are processing Minnesota’s agricultural products.

The MDA is expecting to award about $1 million in this round of funding, and applicants must cover 75% of the total project cost as a cash match.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15th.

To apply, or for more information, click here.

