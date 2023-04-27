May Teacher Of The Month: Allison White, Sartell Middle School

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for May, Allison White of Sartell Middle School. Ms. White was nominated by one of her students:

My name is ____ and I'm a student at Sartell middle school. I would like to submit my teacher Ms. White for teacher of the month. Ms. White is always there to put a smile on our faces. She goes out of her way to help everyone she teaches. I have always struggled with making friends but, I always go to Ms. White. She is one of the easiest people for me to talk to and she always teaches me new techniques for making new friends or even dealing with bullies. I'm so thankful for having such a positive role model in my life. I also know my transition into high school will be easier because Ms. White told me that I can reach out any time. In conclusion, I think Ms. White should be teacher of the month.

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Cloud Floral, and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop.

-NOMINATE A TEACHER HERE-

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!