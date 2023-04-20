I call this a win-win. When you can help people in need and give to a great cause while also helping to freshen up your summer wardrobe.

Even though the forecast is a bit iffy this week, we are looking for warmer weather after Mother Nature has been putting the hurt on us for a few months. But the coming weeks are looking very good for getting everyone in the mood for Spring and Summer.

You might be looking at your wardrobe from the last few years and thinking that you might want to freshen that up a bit. If that is the case, this is the event for you.

Get our free mobile app

There is an event going on May 13th where you are able to shop for some great new pieces for yourself while also helping out the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Check out the event below happening in May at Evelie Blu Boutique located near Panera off of Division.

Evelie Blu Facebook Evelie Blu Facebook loading...

When you shop for one day only, May 13th, 15% of your purchase will go to help Big Brothers Big Sisters. This is a great program that can impact the lives of young people in the community in a positive way.

The event also has some other fun activities happening during the day.

Permanent Jewelry has become more popular recently. You never have to worry about losing it! If you do need to take it off for some reason... say like an MRI, you can do that, then just get it replaced very easily.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 13th for this fun and rewarding event.