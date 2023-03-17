Massive Pothole Forms In Minneapolis Yesterday & Stopped A School Bus

We know potholes are bad, but we have to give those who work for the city, county, or state credit as I am seeing more and more pothole crews out and about when the weather allows. One pothole that is going to require some serious attention formed just yesterday in Minneapolis and it stopped a bus!

Minnesota Public Radio shared the photos taken by Twitter User @maddie_lives_ yesterday. The photos show a HUGE pothole that had just recently formed. It appears the pothole even got the front end of a school bus stuck, as the unsuspecting driver hit the hole before cones were placed around it.

Maddie captioned the photos on Twitter that she was "half expecting a demon to crawl out of this", and she isn't wrong that thing is awfully big and scary looking. Minnesota Public Radio News on Twitter also showed a school bus that was affected by the huge hole.



The pictures sent to MPR from a listener show the driver-side front wheel falling into the pothole that had recently formed. What a scary situation to be in as a bus driver!

On Wednesday afternoon when we are taking our dog for a walk, I was watching a crack bubbling in my neighborhood, and it was at that moment I had just witnessed the beginning of a crack or pothole, and sure enough, that spot now has grown into a small hole in the road. While it's nothing compared to this Minneapolis pothole, it is a good reminder on how potholes are formed.

Stay safe out there!