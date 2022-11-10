Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids.

Events will be going on all day ending with the lighted parade in the evening which begins at 5pm.

Throughout the day you can enjoy so many things around downtown Sauk Rapids. Including retail shopping specials, there will be sidewalk carolers, some featured artisans and even some horse and wagon rides. Plus, do you want to hang out with some Llamas? There will be a Llama Wonderama!

Some of the other activities around the downtown area will include goodies everywhere, a very merry meat raffle at the VFW and a living nativity. Also, just various prizes and surprises around every corner.

The Jingle and Mingle event was previously titled the Parade of Lights, and this year the name has changed to Jingle and Mingle. That might be a name that fits the festival all together and not just the parade.

There are several events going on all over the area on various days to celebrate the holidays. Make sure to make a stop in Sauk Rapids on the 10th of December and stay for the parade at 5pm.

For more information on Jingle and Mingle or if you'd like to be involved with the parade just email your questions here.

Jingle and Mingle Parade courtesy of Marla Elness courtesy of Marla Elness loading...