ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - You can see how maple syrup is made firsthand this Sunday.
The Wildwood Ranch in St. Joseph has been a family-run operation for more than 40 years.
The ranch is located on the shores of Kraemer Lake – Wildwood County Park in St. Joseph.
They’re offering hour-long tours of the maple syrup operation and sugar shack Sunday at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00.
Registration is required for the tours. To register, contact Shelly Carlson at (320) 363-7784 or email carlsonwildwoodranch@msn.com.
