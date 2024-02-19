Maple Lake Crash Sends Driver to Hospital
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash snarled a major intersection in Maple Lake Monday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they were alerted to a crash at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and Wright County Road 8 just before 3:00 pm Monday.
A pickup driven by 80-year-old James Peterson of Maple Lake was southbound on County Road 8 when it crashed with another pickup and trailer, driven by 23-year-old Ihor Korchynskyi of Aurora, Illinois, while it was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 55.
Peterson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
