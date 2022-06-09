Man Pleads Guilty to Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A man charged with going through a red light and causing a crash at County Road 75 and 33rd Street South in St. Cloud last fall has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Luke Graditi has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm and leaving the scene of the crash.

The crash happened when Graditi went through the red light and struck two other vehicles on September 29th. Police say Graditi then fled the scene on foot.

Two passengers in Graditi's SUV suffered serious injuries.

Police say a box truck was on 33rd Street South and was turning left onto County Road 75 to head south. Meanwhile, a small SUV was heading east on 33rd Street South and turning left onto County Road 75 to go north when Graditi's SUV crashed into them in the intersection. The collision sent Graditi's SUV into the ditch where it came to rest along a tree line.

The passengers in Graditi's SUV told police that Graditi had earlier mentioned he had active arrest warrants out on him. Court records show several warrants from central Minnesota counties, mostly for missed court appearances.

The maximum penalty for the charge is three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Graditi will be sentenced on October 3rd.

