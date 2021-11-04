Man Charged in Belgrade Assault, Police Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of assaulting a woman and holding her hostage in Belgrade Monday.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Shepersky of Deer Creek is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Washburn Avenue Monday after getting a phone call about a possible assault or homicide. The caller said her ex-husband had told her he stabbed a woman and she was possibly dead. The woman said Shepersky was using meth and may be delusional.

Court records show Shepersky had texted the woman photos of the victim's face splattered with blood, a sledgehammer on the floor next to a large pool of blood, and what appeared to be a BB gun rifle next to bloody streaks and bloody footprints. The caller then forwarded those images to the police.

Negotiators were able to contact the victim over the phone and ultimately convince Shepersky to release her. The woman was taken to the hospital with a large deep cut to her hand, a cut to her neck, and bruising all over her arms.

Police negotiators were eventually able to convince Shepersky to go outside where he was taken into custody nearly 8 hours later.

Officers then interviewed the victim at the hospital. She said Shepersky was her friend's boyfriend and he had been at her house since the previous day. The two allegedly were doing methamphetamine in the early morning hours Monday when Shepersky got paranoid that there were cops outside and that she had set him up.

Shepersky allegedly grabbed two knives, held them to her throat at times, threatened to kill her, and refused to let her leave.

The woman escaped Shepersky's restraint and they struggled on the floor for the knife. During the struggle, the victim received the cut to her hand but got the knife from Shepersky.

Court records show the woman lost consciousness after losing so much blood. When she awoke, she said Shepersky was holding a sledgehammer and threatening her with it.

Court records show the assault began at about 3:00 a.m. and continued off and on until police arrived at 10:00 a.m. Shepersky held police at bay until he was taken into custody at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Records show the woman's hand injury required surgery to repair two severed tendons.

Shepersky is due back in court on November 22nd.

