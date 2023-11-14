Man Arrested For Alleged Manslaughter Related To On-Ice Death Of Minnesota Hockey Player

Hibbing native Adam Johnson, who was playing hockey with the Nottingham Panthers hockey club in England, died after an on-ice incident in which his neck was cut by an opponent's skate.

Now, two weeks after Johnson's death, police have announced an arrest for alleged manslaughter based on the incident.

The Nottingham Panthers announced the passing of Johnson on October 29th via Twitter (X):

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the staffs and fans of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."

Just over two weeks after the incident took place, South Yorkshire police have announced an arrest involving the incident.

According to CNN, the coroner's report said Johnson "sustained an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player."

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a police statement (CNN)

The man who was arrested has not been named and is still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson graduated from Hibbing High School in 2013 and played with the Indiana Ice, Sioux City Musketeers and University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs before turning pro.