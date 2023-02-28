Man Accused of Pulling Knife on St. Cloud Hotel Worker

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly pulling a knife on a hotel staff member.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, 35-year-old Elakie Fale Jr. was on a trespass list at America's Best Value Inn & Suites at 520 Highway 10 South.

On February 16th, a worker at the front desk spotted Fale on the property and confronted him to leave. The worker said Fale then pulled a knife from his sweatshirt pocket and pointed it at him.

Records show the employee backed away and Fale left the property.

Fale was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.

