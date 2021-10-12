Mall Of America Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2021

It seems like more and more stores are putting pressure on people to give up their holidays with their families to head out and shop. Black Friday deals have turned into Grey Thursday deals.

But, Mall of America in Bloomington will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, Simon Property Group, who owns the mall, announced they'll be closed Thanksgiving Day.

They'll reopen on Black Friday. Stores will be able to choose their own Black Friday hours. Some brand name stores inside MOA that'll be impacted include; Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Buckle, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Carter's, Coach, DSW, Express, GameStop, Lids, MAC Cosmetics, Macy's, Marshalls and more.

The sites BlackFriday.com and RealSimple.com put together a growing list of big box stores That'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores closed that are in the St. Cloud area include;

Walmart

Kohl's

Bed Bath and Beyond

Home Depot

Costco

Sam's Club

Best Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods

Target

If you're wondering what'll be open on Thanksgiving, here's a list from RealSimple.com;

Whole Foods

CVS

Walgreens

Dollar General

Five Below

How do you feel about stores being open on Thanksgiving Day? Do you think all stores should be closed or are you ready to shop until you drop? Tell us in the comments below.

