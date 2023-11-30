Make Quick Cash in Minnesota Before The Snow Comes

Make Quick Cash in Minnesota Before The Snow Comes

Photo by Apaha Spi on Unsplash

Love the outdoors and want to make some extra cash right before the holidays?  This could be perfect for you!  Extra cash is always good.  But right now before the holidays is even better.  Put it towards that holiday gift fund or just keep it for yourself.

Most important is that you'll be helping the environment.  The Minnesota DNR, the Department of Natural Resources, is looking for people to collect tree cones and seeds. The DNR's website says that they rely heavily on the public to maintain the seed supply and that, "the seeds and cones you collect play a crucial role in the reforestation of state forests, parks, schools, and private lands across the state."

Photo by Apaha Spi on Unsplash
loading...

The website has an interactive map showing the seed and cone collection locations.  You can click on the one in the area you want to collect in, get the contact information, and they say to call first and find out which seeds and cones they are in need of.

Photo by: Dale Nibbe on Unsplash
loading...

Right now they are in dire need of Black Spruce Cones and they have a video for you to watch to find out how to collect those cones.  But they also need many other types.

Get our free mobile app

HOW IT WORKS

  • Check the interactive map for a cone collection site near you.
  • Call first to see what they need.
  • Check the price list.  Price differs according to species. Prices range from $20 to $150 per bushel.
  • Check regulations before collecting. Some areas may require a permit, others will not.
  • Follow seed collecting guidlines.
  • Tips, videos, pricing and maps are all available from the DNR HERE.

This could be a great way to spend the day out in nature with the whole family or a group of friends.  Happy cone and seed hunting!

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: MN DNR, Reforestation
Categories: Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports