Magazine’s “Most Incredible” MN Hiking Trail Is a No-Brainer

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota.

In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.

The publication Popular Mechanics recently put together its own list of Most Incredible Hiking Trails in Every State. Citing a April 2019 study from the International Journal of Biometeorology, "forest bathing, aka being out in nature, can significantly lower stress levels," writes Alexa Tucker for PM. "Whether you're a newbie hiker or an veteran trekster, these jaw-dropping trails across the country will inspire you to lace up your hiking shoes and get outdoors."

According to Popular Mechanics, Minnesota's most incredible hiking trail is, in fact, along the North Shore. "Gooseberry Falls is the crown jewel of this hike near Two Harbors, Minnesota," says PM of the Fifth Falls and Superior Hiking Trail Loop, "but this trail actually passes by a handful of waterfalls. Hikers will also get to see Lake Superior." Popular Mechanics doesn't give any criteria on how they determined their list of most incredible hiking trails, but we're not going to argue. The Superior Hiking Trail is undoubtedly one of Minnesota's best.

See Popular Mechanic's full list of Most Incredible Hiking Trails in Every State here.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors