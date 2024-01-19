Machines? Plane? What Were Causing Those Booms In MN Thursday?

People living in the area of Andover Thursday were hearing mysterious booms. The noises were loud enough to bring people to contact Andover's City Hall over the loud noises. The city of Andover finally figured out what was causing all the noise, and shared the source with curious residents.

Are you hearing the loud booms too? Andover City Hall has received multiple phone calls today regarding the loud booms heard throughout the City of Andover. It has been confirmed with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office that there is nothing to be alarmed about. The sounds are from tests being performed by the Northrop Grumman Company in Elk River/St. Francis, MN.

The noises were being generated from Northrop Grumman in the Elk River/St. Francis area.

For those unfamiliar with Northrup Grumman, they are a company that works with the US military on things like building "some of the world’s most advanced aircraft. From the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the groundbreaking X-47B, in addition to powerful airborne sensors and systems."

Chances are those booms people were hearing near Andover might have had something to do with either aircraft or possibly something to do with the advanced weapons they build.

Strange booms in Minnesota aren't anything new, especially to those who live in the Twin Cities area. There are the Longfellow Booms heard in South Minneapolis, there are reported booms along the Minnesota River in Bloomington, and then more recently there was a mysterious boom last November in Beltrami County.

Have you ever heard an unexplained boom before?

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures