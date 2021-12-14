M Health Fairview: “We’re Heartbroken, and Overwhelmed”

M Health Fairview of Minneapolis shared a statement on Facebook this week, leveling with the public on how things are going in the fight against COVID-19.

This is our reality: Healthcare workers across Minnesota are doing everything they can to keep you safe. But they are heartbroken. They are overwhelmed. That’s why healthcare leaders have come together to ask you, please, do your part.

The post that the medical care facility shared on Facebook goes on to state that emergency departments are overfilled, and the pandemic has strained operations and demoralized people on their care teams. Beds are filled to capacity, and now the concern lies within those who need emergency support, people who have heart attacks, strokes, accidents, where will they go if the beds are filled?

How does this happen in 2021 almost two full years after this deadly pandemic began? How can we as a society standy by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness? Your access to health care is being seriously threatedned by COVID-19.

M Health Fairview concluded the post with a call of to action of things people can do to help clear bed space and stay healthy:

Get your vaccines and boosters

Wear a mask and practice social distancing

If you feel sick, get a COVID test

Encourage your friends and neighbors to take these steps as well.

There is no denying that everyone is feeling the strain of the pandemic, whether it is being short-staffed in the workplace, supply chain issues, or dealing with loved ones getting sick. Do what you can to stay healthy and ease the strain on those in the healthcare field.

