Lumberjacks Top Blizzard 6-3

ALEXANDRIA -- The Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column against the Alexandria Blizzard on the road Saturday.

Granite City took a big 2-0 lead in the first period. Then in the second, Alexandria responded with two of their own to tie up the game.

The Lumberjacks retook the lead at the 2:49 mark of the third period. A few minutes later, the Blizzard lit the lamp again to tie it up 3-3.

After that, it was all Granite City. The Lumberjacks knocked in three more and went on to win it 6-3.

Tucker Skime, Cody Dias, Noah Bissett, Ben Anderson, Zach Kilen, and Matthew Metsa each scored once for Granite City. Brandon Schantz made 26 saves and allowed three goals in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 9-3 and will return home to host the now 7-11 Blizzard at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.