The Granite City Lumberjacks took game two to earn a weekend split against the Rochester Grizzlies on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Nikolai Rajala and Sean Davidson found the back of the net for GCY. Cody Dias sealed the 3-1 win with a goal in the final period.

Nate Johnston made 23 saves and allowed one goal.

The Lumberjacks improve to 7-2 and will host the St. Louis Jr. Blues on Friday at 7:30 p.m.