Lumberjacks Stomp New Ulm Steel

The Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column against the New Ulm Steel on Friday.

Granite City took the lead early with a goal in the opening minutes. New Ulm responded with one of their own to tie the game 1-1. Before the period ended, however, the Lumberjacks tallied one more and retook the lead.

The second period was scoreless, but in the third, Granite City was on fire. They added two more goals to their total and came away with an easy 4-1 win.

Cooper Smith led the team with two goals. Matt Moran and Jordan Olson each added one. David Mulligan made 19 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Lumberjacks improve to 37-7-2. They return home on Saturday to host the Alexandria Blizzard. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.