Lumberjacks Shut Out North Iowa

The Granite City Lumberjacks won their eleventh straight game on the road against the North Iowa Bulls on Friday.

The Lumberjacks dominated the ice all game long. In the opening period, they put up one goal to take the lead 1-0. They held that lead through the second period and into the third. In the final period, Granite City netted two more unanswered goals to extend their lead and win 3-0.

Matt Moran , Jordan Olson , and Hunter Schwehr each netted one for the Lumberjacks. David Mulligan made 30 saves in the shutout.

The Lumberjacks improve to 36-6-2. They will hit the ice again on Saturday when they take on the Breezy Point North Stars. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.