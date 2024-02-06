Love Luna to the Moon and Back: Today’s Pet of the Week

Luna's looking for love; could it be found in your home?

Luna is today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society.

Luna via Tri-County Humane Society Luna via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Luna is a 13-month-old Alaskan Husky/Bulldog mix (the Husky gene is obviously the dominant one). Luna came to Tri-County Humane Society with her sister Daisy (they are not required to be adopted together, but TCHS definitely won't discourage you from doing so).

Luna is timid at first but is an absolute sweetheart when she warms up to you. She loves car rides, chew toys, and stuffies. She's done well around children, but she sees cats as toys to chase. This is referred to as "prey drive", so it'd be best if Luna goes to a home without cats.

Get our free mobile app

Capture via Tri-County Humane Society Capture via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Join Tri-County Humane Society's "Tip a Pine for Pets" Brewery Crawl

For just $50, you can take part in a fantastic crawl featuring area breweries. You'll get an exclusive event T-shirt and snacks and bottled water on the bus. Must be 21+.

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.